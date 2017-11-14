Eastbound lanes open near Evansville

Westbound I-94 will remain reduced to a single lane for about one more week as the contractor completes cleanup, striping and guardrail work.

This construction season, crews resurfaced eastbound I-94 and replaced the eastbound bridge decks over Highway 79 and Highway 114.

They will complete similar work on westbound I-94 next construction season.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.