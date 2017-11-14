Search
    Eastbound lanes open near Evansville

    By Al Edenloff Today at 2:56 p.m.

    The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 between Evansville and Garfield are now open to traffic.

    All eastbound ramps at the Brandon and Garfield interchanges have also reopened, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which issued a news release Tuesday morning.

    Westbound I-94 will remain reduced to a single lane for about one more week as the contractor completes cleanup, striping and guardrail work.

    This construction season, crews resurfaced eastbound I-94 and replaced the eastbound bridge decks over Highway 79 and Highway 114.

    They will complete similar work on westbound I-94 next construction season.

    For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
