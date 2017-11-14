Criminal damage to property, reporting some people he knows boxed his car in, threatened him and damaged his vehicle, Alex.

Property damage crash, Co Rd 82 SE/Wildlife Ln SE, Osakis.

Public assist, female called stating her husband beat her.

Fire, grass, Evansville.

Civil matter, child support/alimony, Alex.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Check welfare of person, family hasn't heard from him in the last few days, he is a bad diabetic and just got out of the nursing home, death report, Evansville.

Saturday, November 11

Personal injury crash, vehicle smashed into caller’s house and a female asked them to open the door, once they did, she fled on foot when comp said she called 911, Brophy Park Rd NW, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, last night a vehicle left the the road and struck a highline pole and a utility box, Alex.

Trespassing complaint, comp stating there is a guy in the park without orange on and carrying a gun, hunter was on private property, verbal warning for not wearing blaze orange, Alex.

911 hang up, 911 dial by child, Brandon.

Public assist, comp would like to speak to someone about his sister, who is being scammed out of money, Carlos.

Shooting complaint, wants to report a male hunter who fired at random while hunting this evening, Alex.

Shooting complaint, comp sees a person on a four-wheeler near his house with a spotlight, has also heard several gunshots, Miltona.

Fire, semi hauling cattle on fire, I-94 MM 100, Alex.

Harassment, ex keeps texting comp about belongings she left at his place, Alex.

Drunk driver complaint, intoxicated male left bar in a white pick up, unable to locate.

Sunday, November 12

Suspicious vehicle, parties were talking in vehicle, Stowe Lake.

Public assist, comp would like to talk to someone about the safety of her infant granddaughter and possible drug use in the home, Alex.

Suicide threats, comp stating his girlfriend is suicidal and he needs some help with her, Evansville.

Threats, stating his sister just called freaking out stating the people that were at the hospital threatening to shoot him in the head yesterday, Alex.

Fire, vehicle, semi trailer on fire, I-94 SW/State Hwy 114 SW, Alex.

Property damage crash, Co Rd 82 SE/Liberty Rd NE, Alex.

Shooting complaint, heard two gunshots north of address, unable to locate, Alex.

Neighbor dispute, neighbor made threats that if comp and daughter did not stay off his property they would learn the hard way, on-going issue over the years, Miltona.

Suspicious activity, recieved phone call from brother in law stating there was a dark colored pickup truck with lights off, parked outside address observing the house, unable to locate, Carlos.

Check welfare of person, landlord got a call that mother has been yelling at kids for 20 minutes and there is crying and this is abnormal, Brandon.

Littering complaint, tires dumped, Osakis.

Suspicious activity, someone taking items out of storage unit and seems strange this late at night, Alex.

Threats, wife is threatening husband with a knife, Alex.

Monday, November 13

Sexual assault report, Osakis.

Civil matter, comp stating there is a camper there that the occupants have not been paying, also concerned for welfare of children, Alex.

Fire, possible barn fire, small fire extinguished by Kensington Fire, small heater appeared to have fallen off the wall into the straw resulting in minor damage, Kensington.

Threats, comp stating he has threatening texts on his cell and he would like to speak to someone asap because he is concerned for his safety, Garfield.

Harassment, neighbor issues, Alex.

Public assist, lights for tow, Osakis.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, November 9

Suspicious activity, door open.

Public assist, adult brought in by ambulance now needs a ride home.

Check welfare of person.

Public assist, wishes to speak with officer regarding burglary.

Public assist, reporting theft.

Public assist, comp found three kittens and she'd like to bring them to the humane society.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting she was drugged this weekend in Alex sometime and the male has admitted to it.

Drug-related activity, hotel's manager is smoking marijuana in the hotel.

Child endangerment, two young children left alone in running car.

Juvenile trouble.

Attempted fraud/scam.

Property damage crash, State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, comp reporting person one has no heat in his apartment for a while as management shut it off.

Suicide threat, female threatening to kill herself, transported to ER.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Suspicious activity, three people were standing outside the building, all had their hoods up, unable to locate.

Drug-related activity, caller said there is so much weed smoke coming from this apartment that it’s stinking up the entire building.

Friday, November 10

Public assist, gas drive off.

Suspicious person, two males on second floor wearing masks.

Public assist, has questions regarding custody of her fiance's nephew.

Juvenile trouble, kid took off from school.

Hit and run, Broadway St.

Property damage crash, State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, comp has questions regarding curfew.

Public assist, property exchange.

Public assist, requesting a call to notify of a client that has been discharged.

Fraud, reporting a scam.

Theft, customer stole tool.

Theft, caller says that his wife’s wallet was stolen out of her purse at work.

Suspicious activity, male party walking out into traffic and stumbling, unable to locate.

Suicide threats, caller says daughter wants to kill herself and went for a knife in the drawer.

Fraud, received a check for a truck he put on Craigslist and the bank told him it was fake.

Saturday, November 11

Public assist, ER needs an officer to give a couple a ride.

Check welfare of person, ER received a third party call with someone saying their friend was in a lot of pain at this address.

Trespassing complaint, caller manages the court and wants this male party at this trailer to leave.

Intoxicated male, needs to go to detox.

Crash with pedestrian, 81-year-old female hit by a car, bleeding from back of head, State Highway 29 S.

Public assist, kids on the ice, may not be thick enough, gone on arrival.

Theft, comp had property stolen from a couple weekends ago, had put GPS trackers on them and they are pinging in Alexandria.

Public assist, dropping off cat at humane society.

Theft, loss prevention has a male subject who has concealed some merchandise, male taken to jail on warrant and issued citation for theft.

Threats, patient at the hospital said visitors came to his room and threatened him with a gun, he's now worried about his family as well.

Suspicious activity, ex-girlfriend's boyfriend is an inmate at jail and has been sending his 6-year-old son letters.

Public assist, granddaughter passed away from a heart attack, comp would like an officer to inform deceased's mother.

Sunday, November 12

Public assist, allowed homeless male to stay at his house and now would like him to leave but feels unsafe telling him.

Public assist, person needed a ride home.

Check welfare of person, comp was supposed to meet her aunt in the lobby for church and she is not there and is not answering the door.

Hit and run, Broadway St.

Drug-related activity, employee stating there are approximately 10 people in room, there has been a lot of traffic in and out last couple of days, he witnessed someone show up with a duffle bag and give it to someone inside and left, person one moving out without issue and nothing further at this point.

Public assist, kids on the ice, gone on arrival.

Check welfare of person, comp unable to get in touch with dad and would like someone to check on him.

Public assist, manager believes there are people in trailer taking advantage of person one.

Missing person, female returned.

Traveler’s aid, would like a ticket back to Louisiana, informed male law enforcement would get him bus ticket to Minneapolis.

Public assist, checking on store.

Check welfare of person, male in store that appears to be on something.

Traveler’s aid, person requestig bus ticket.

Property damage crash, 8th Ave W/Douglas St.

Property damage crash, 30th Ave E/S Broadway St.

Fire, industrial, strong odor of burning, no smoke or fire present.

Property damage crash, Jefferson St.

Public assist, questions about vehicle ownership.

Suspicious activity, comp wishes to file a report about a variety of offenses from the summer of 2016.

Trespass letter.

Property damage crash, Broadway St.

Check welfare of person, passerby stating there are little kids on bikes on ice, spoke with the kids about safety on the ice.

Property damage crash, 3rd Ave E/Broadway St.

Property damage crash, 3rd Ave E/Jefferson St.

Suspicious activity, believes there is drug activity at his neighbor’s.

Suspicious vehicle, a ton of people around trailer and some males hanging out with lights off in an old pickup truck in front.

Harassment, harassed by manager.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.