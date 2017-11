The Miltona Fire Department Auxiliary will distribute 25 turkeys during a turkey bingo fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. It will take place at the Miltona Community Center, 5542 County Rd 14 NE in Miltona. The evening includes refreshments and door prizes. Funds raised will help buy lunch and water for firefighters during structure fires.