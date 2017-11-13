Meet the new Pet of the Week: Don (w/video)

Don is a 1 to 2 year old male Guinea pig.

The LAHS says, "Have you been thinking about adopting a furry friend, but don't want to brave the cold weather every day while taking them out for a potty break? Do you enjoy having a companion that doesn't lick your face or eat your shoes? Maybe Don is the guy for you! Don is an adorable Guinea pig and he would be very happy to avoid those cold winter outings that we dread when the temperatures drop below zero."

If you are interested in adopting Don, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.