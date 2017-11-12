Search
    Local fire departments respond to two vehicle fires

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 1:28 p.m.
    Local fire departments and the Minnesota State Patrol were called to two separate vehicle fires this weekend.

    The first, which happened the evening of Saturday, Nov. 11, involved a cattle trailer that had caught fire in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 near the Garfield exit. The Alexandria Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded.

    The second incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12. A tractor-trailer caught fire on State Highway 114, just off of the Garfield 1-94 exit. The Garfield Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff's office responded. The tractor-trailer appeared to suffer extensive damage.

    This story will be updated as more information is available.

