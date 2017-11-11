The program consisted of recognition of veterans and posting of the colors, as well as a prayer for all prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Guest speaker, the Rev. Noel Rich of Alexandria, spoke of his time serving in Vietnam and how the experience brought him closer to God. He also spoke of the sacrifices those serving make when it comes to family.

"When I got my orders, my daughter had just been born," he said. "She was 5 months old when I put my boots on the ground in Vietnam. I got back and she was walking and talking and she wasn't very sure who I was. So thank you, families, for staying and being there for those in your family that have served."

Other Veterans Day events in Douglas County included a Veterans Day program at the Osakis High School, a breakfast at the Elk's Lodge in Alexandria, programs at Voyager and Carlos Elementary Schools, a program at Ecumen Bethany and a program at the Alexandria Senior Center featuring retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Rick Devereaux, who spoke about how climate change affects our national security.

About Veterans Day

Nov. 11 is recognized across the country as Veterans Day. It is the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, which ended World War I. In fact, from 1926 until 1954, Nov. 11 was known as Armistice Day. It was then changed to Veterans Day to celebrate the service of all military veterans in the United States.