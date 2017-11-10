Franson's transgender tweet draws heat

On Wednesday morning, after Minneapolis voters elected two transgender candidates to their city council, Franson tweeted, "A guy who thinks he's a girl is still a guy with a mental condition."

In response, Martin issued a news release saying that Minnesota made history Tuesday night by electing Andrea Jenkins and Phillipe Cunningham as the first two openly transgender African-American candidates to city council in the nation.

"Representative Franson's hurtful remarks attempt to cheapen this historic victory and take the wind out of the sails of equality. We won't let that happen," Martin said. "In the face of divisive rhetoric at the national level, Minnesotans are doubling down in our efforts to ensure the diversity of our government reflects the diversity of our people."

Franson issued another tweet Thursday night about the issue.

"There are times I don't practice kindness. For that I am sorry," Franson said. "While I do believe that one can't change their gender based on their feelings, I didn't need to tweet out my thoughts. God created man and woman but then sin entered the world and disrupted his perfect plan. He then sent His one and only son, Jesus, to take away our sins and to restore a broken relationship with God. I should have shown grace and not come across the way I did. For that I apologize. I do not apologize for not conforming to the PC world where I'm supposed to go along with fantasy and participate in it. This isn't the first time I've offended the social justice warriors and it won't be the last."

Martin described Franson's tweet as a "non-apology."