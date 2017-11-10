Law Enforcement Blotter: Thursday, November 9

Suspicious activity, caller says husband is missing, suspicious person and a child sleeping in their master bedroom, caller has dementia, Alex.

Public assist, needs help removing a female from his property, Garfield.

Theft, comp had his garage door kicked in two days ago and has now realized he has some items missing, Evansville.

Check welfare of person, all OK, Alex.

Check welfare of person, comp reporting his father is home alone and sending texts that sound suicidal, his blood sugar has been low, was in an argument with his wife and accidentally sent a text to his son intended for her and then said some things he didn't mean, Brandon.

Theft, scammed out of $3,000 last night via a phone scam, Kensington.

Personal injury crash, Blackwell Lake.

Farm accident, male with arm stuck in corn picker, Miltona.

Suspicious activity, comps 13-year-old brother says there is man at the home wanting to get in, comp called back stating brother is receiving threatening calls and pics of guns by cell phone, person one arrested for terroristic threats.

Theft, pomeranian puppy is missing after ups man was at the house delivering packages, Alex.

Public assist, driver is being accused of stealing a customer's dog and customer is there being very confrontational, Alex.