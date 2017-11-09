Douglas County man airlifted after farming accident

According to a media release, around 3:30 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and was given information about a farming accident believed to be in Douglas County. The exact location was unknown at the time, but it was later determined to be in a corn field east of 7933 County Road 14 Northeast, near Miltona.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the man alert and conscious but with his arm pinned. He had been trapped in the machinery for about an hour until Miltona Fire Department personnel were able to free his arm.

The man was flown by LifeLink III to North Memorial for further treatment. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

It appears the man was working in a corn field driving a farm tractor with a pull-behind corn picker. When he stopped the tractor and tried to clear something from the corn picker, he got his arm trapped.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Miltona Fire and First Responders, North Ambulance, Parkers Prairie Ambulance and LifeLink III medical helicopter responded to the scene.