    Douglas County man airlifted after farming accident

    By Beth Leipholtz on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:03 p.m.

    After having his arm pinned in a corn picker for an hour, a Douglas County man was freed and flown by helicopter to North Memorial Medical Center on Thursday, Nov. 9. 

    According to a media release, around 3:30 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and was given information about a farming accident believed to be in Douglas County. The exact location was unknown at the time, but it was later determined to be in a corn field east of 7933 County Road 14 Northeast, near Miltona. 

    Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the man alert and conscious but with his arm pinned. He had been trapped in the machinery for about an hour until Miltona Fire Department personnel were able to free his arm.  

    The man was flown by LifeLink III to North Memorial for further treatment.  His name is being withheld pending family notification. 

    It appears the man was working in a corn field driving a farm tractor with a pull-behind corn picker. When he stopped the tractor and tried to clear something from the corn picker, he got his arm trapped.  

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Miltona Fire and First Responders, North Ambulance, Parkers Prairie Ambulance and LifeLink III medical helicopter responded to the scene.  

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at Crossfit or at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
