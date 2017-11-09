Driver escapes after flipping vehicle into Blackwell Lake
A driver was able to escape and walk to a residence for help after her vehicle ended up upside down in Blackwell Lake about 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Douglas County Water Rescue and Recovery Team and Glenn's Towing responded to the lake, which is just west of Holmes City, and were able to remove the vehicle from the water.
The vehicle was on County Road 94 when it went into the lake.
The victim was transported to the Douglas County Hospital by North Ambulance.