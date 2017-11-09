Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Driver escapes after flipping vehicle into Blackwell Lake

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 5:12 p.m.
    1 / 3
    A woman was able to escape her vehicle, which was upside down in Blackwell Lake, and walk to a nearby residence for help. (Beth Leipholtz / Echo Press)2 / 3
    The Douglas County Water Rescue and Recovery Team assisted in removing the vehicle from the lake. (Beth Leipholtz / Echo Press)3 / 3

    A driver was able to escape and walk to a residence for help after her vehicle ended up upside down in Blackwell Lake about 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Douglas County Water Rescue and Recovery Team and Glenn's Towing responded to the lake, which is just west of Holmes City, and were able to remove the vehicle from the water.

    The vehicle was on County Road 94 when it went into the lake.

    The victim was transported to the Douglas County Hospital by North Ambulance.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrashblackwell lakeDouglas County Sheriff's Office
    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at Crossfit or at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
    Advertisement