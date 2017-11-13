Search
    His Kids Orphan Ministry fall fundraiser scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 9:13 a.m.
    Kris and Megan Chisholm began trying to have a baby in 2010. They ended up undergoing in vitro fertilization, which did not take. They then turned to adoption and brought home Lennon in May 2017. (Stacy Kron Photography)

    The fourth annual His Kids Orphan Ministry fall fundraiser will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at Lake Community Church in Alexandria.

    At 7 p.m., Megan and Kris Chisholm, a couple that struggled with infertility for years and ultimately adopted a baby girl, will share their adoption story.

    A silent auction and food will be available until 8 p.m.

    "We just want people to come out and learn about adoption and hear Kris and Megan's story," said Rachael McCleary, a His Kids volunteer. "Whether people are interested in adoption or not, there's a role in it everyone can play."

    His Kids Orphan Ministry raises money in order to give grants to families in the adoption process, and works with foster families in the community. It uses funds from its annual fall fundraiser for this purpose.

    For more information, visit www.hiskidsorphanministry.org.

