Final action expected on e-cigarette ban

The council approved the ban on a 3-2 vote on Oct. 23, after a public hearing drew 11 speakers — eight, mainly from the e-cigarette industry who opposed the ban, and three health professional who supported it. There won't be a public hearing at Monday's meeting.

The new regulations would ban vaping from e-cigarettes, e-cigars or e-pipes in public places that already prohibit cigarette smoking, including restaurants, bars, retail stores, commercial establishments, hospitals, nursing homes, auditoriums, common areas of rental apartment buildings and other places that are listed under Minnesota's Clean Indoor Air Act.

If approved, the policy would take effect on Jan. 1. Those who violate any portion of the ordinance would face a misdemeanor penalty.

Another big item on the agenda is the budget. The council will act on the proposed 2018 budget and tax levy. The city is proposing a levy increase of 4.01 percent.

Other items on the agenda:

• An annual report from Explore Alexandria Tourism Director James Feist.

• A special event permit for the Living Nativity on Dec. 2.

• A request from Police Chief Rick Wyffels for a 2017-2018 security services agreement with School District 206.

• A three-year extension of an agreement with Abdo, Eick and Meyers to provide audit services for the city.

• Preliminary consideration of a request to annex property along Voyager Drive.

• Final action on an ordinance establishing the city's fees for licenses and permits in 2018.

• Items from the city engineer, city attorney and city administrator.

The council will meet at 4:45 p.m. before the meeting to review a proposed assistant finance director position, and to review tax increment financing policy and procedures. No action will be taken at that meeting.