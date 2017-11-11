For the record

Location: Alexandria City Hall Council Chambers at 704 Broadway St.

7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, invocation, public comment period

7:05 p.m. Consent agenda Items:

• Approve minutes of Oct. 23 City Council meeting

• Approve October bills and authorize issuance

7:10 p.m. Explore Alexandria Tourism Director James Feist — Annual report

7:20 p.m. Police Chief Rick Wyffels — 2017-2018 security services agreement for School District 206

7:25 p.m. Special event permit: The Living Nativity on Dec. 2

7:30 p.m. Resolution amending Resolution No. 2017-31, resolution adopting the proposed

budget for the City of Alexandria for 2018 and establishing the tax levy for the year payable in 2018

7:35 p.m. Authorize revolving loans for energy projects at the Alexandria Airport and the municipal liquor stores

7:40 p.m. Authorize three-year extension of agreement to provide audit services — Abdo, Eick, and Meyers

7:40 p.m. Ordinances:

• First Reading — An Ordinance annexing property located along Voyager Drive (Carlson/Jutz) to the corporate limits of the City of Alexandria

• Second Reading — An Ordinance amending Chapter 9 of the Alexandria City Code by adding Section 9.04 regarding the use of electronic delivery devices

• Second Reading — An Ordinance establishing the 2018 fee schedule for various licenses and permits for the City of Alexandria

7:50 p.m. City engineer

7:55 p.m. City attorney's items of business

8 p.m. City administrator's items of business

8:10 p.m. Old and other business

Adjournment

NOTE: A special City Council meeting is scheduled for 4:45 pm to review the proposed assistant finance director position and the tax increment financing policy and procedures. No action will be taken at this meeting.

The above items are scheduled as of Nov. 18 and subject to change.

Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management

Thursday, Nov. 16

Location: 2115 Jefferson St., Alexandria

8 a.m. Pledge of allegiance and call to order

• Agenda

• Review minutes from Oct. 19 meeting

• Financial report

• Plant operations report

• Landfill operations report

• MRF operations report

• Plant maintenance activity report

• Recycling/household hazardous report

• Bills

• Other business

• Lab USA

• Organics

• Capital Project review

Lakes Area Recreation Board

Thursday, Nov. 16

Location: University of Minnesota Extension Conference Room, 720 Fillmore St., Alexandria

5:30 p.m. Agenda: General business, office update, action items