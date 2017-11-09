Douglas County honors veterans

Osakis: 10:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the Osakis High School auditorium. Pastor Randy Knuth from the First Presbyterian Church of Osakis will deliver the main address. Students in grades seven through 12 will attend the program.

Carlos: 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the Carlos Elementary Gymnasium, 20 N. Douglas Ave. Retired teacher Val Christopherson agreed to come back and organize this year's program.

Alexandria:

• 1:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the Voyager Elementary Gymnasium, 203 Voyager Drive

• 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Ecumen Bethany will honors those that have served in the armed forces in the Bethany Chapel, 1020 Lark St.

• 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, VFW Post 936 will host a Veterans Day program at Calvary Lutheran Church, 605 Douglas St. followed by a lunch at the VFW, 1102 Third Ave. E.

Evansville: 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 11, a Veterans Day Open House reception at the Military House on the grounds of the Evansville Historical Foundation, 204 South Gran St. Hosted by the West Douglas County American Legion and Auxiliary Post 188.

Other events

9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, the Elk's Lodge, 115 15th Ave. W., will host breakfast. Veterans eat free. The cost for all others is $5.

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans get $2 off Dad's Belgian waffles at the Carlos Town Hall/Event Center, 109 1st Street West. It's a Cub Scout fundraiser, $8 for adults, $6 for veterans, $5 for kids under 12.

11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Rick Devereaux will speak about how climate change affects our national security at the Alexandria Senior Center, 114 Hawthorne St., Alexandria.