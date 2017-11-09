Law Enforcement Blotter: Wednesday, November 8

Suspicious activity, comp upset that a Rainbow Rider truck pulled in his driveway and sat for a while then left, Alex.

Public assist, comp wants a male that is calling her names removed from the property, Evansville.

Transport juveniles.

Suspicious person, People’s Express parked on side of road with flashers on and two women walking SB, person one was having some mental health issues and got off of People’s Express.

Fire, neighbor's trash pile has started a pile of tires on fire, homeowner appears to have it contained with a skid loader, Hoffman.

Suspicious activity, caller thinks boyfriend may be taking her pills, Garfield.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, November 8

Check welfare of person, may have overdosed on pills, comp called back and stated person one contacted them and he's fine.

Suspicious activity, comp's vehicle was gone through last night and a child's toy taken.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in front lobby.

Public assist, questions for officer about attire.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Fraud, comp requesting to speak with officer about a bill.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle has been parked for over a week, car alarm keeps going off, person one stated that she's taking her vehicle in for service tomorrow.

Fight/assault, caller got numerous messages from male party that he was going to assault him, male party came to this place of business and pushed caller.

Theft, gas drive off.

Public assist, friend is traveling from the south to Alex and is lost, caller would like help in trying to locate her.

Check welfare of person, caller says that her brother has been acting very strange and she received a weird text from him that didn't sound like him at all, person one stated he was fine.

Burglary, comp found door open to her trailer and it has been ransacked.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.