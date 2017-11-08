Search
    Law Enforcement Blotter: Tuesday, November 7

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 5:03 p.m.

    DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

    Tuesday, November 7

    Suspicious vehicle, comp saw headlights in window, lives on a dead end road and concerned since there is not much traffic, Alex.

    Suspicious vehicle, vehicle has been driving around the park the last two mornings, Alex.

    Suspicious activity, woman wants to report activity at her neighbor’s house. A vehicle came into the driveway last night and going through the property with flashlights, Brandon.

    Check welfare of a person, kids are not in school as was assumed. Kids were found at home, Alex.

    Check welfare of a person, comp saw someone driving vehicle very slowly, then stop and was throwing things out of the trunk. Man was dumping flowers on land he owns, Alex.

    Theft, ex-girlfriend stole comp’s television while he was gone.

    ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Tuesday, November 7

    Drug activity, comp wants to report drug use by her boyfriend and daughter.

    Criminal damage to property, back windshield was smashed out.

    Suspicious activity, woman at church was acting strange and not making sense.

    Theft, comp has video of one customer stealing another customer’s wallet.

    Suspicious person, male in lobby upset and swearing.

    Attempted fraud, computer scam reported.

    Criminal damage to property, vandals in dairy section have damaged milk cartons.

    Harassment, comp has a cell phone video he would like to show officers.

    Suspicious activity, comp’s vehicle was gone through and a child’s toy was stolen.

    This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.

