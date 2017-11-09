Families gather at Runestone Museum for Haunted History Night
1 / 2
2 / 2
The first-ever Haunted History Night at the Runestone Museum on Friday, Oct. 27, was deemed a success, as families turned out to listen to ghost stories of local Minnesota hauntings.
The stories were told by volunteers from the Runestone Museum and the Alexandria Area Arts Association.
After the stories, children were given the chance to search for clues throughout the museum to complete a Halloween scavenger hunt and win prizes.
Hot cider and apple juice were served, along with witch's hat cookies, vegetable snacks, candy corn gelatin jigglers and sugar cookies.