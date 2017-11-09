Farm Service Agency elections begin

It's important that every eligible producer participate in these elections because Farm Service Agency county committees are a link between the agricultural community and the Department of Agriculture, according to the agency.

Steven Hlinsky is nominated in LAA3 to serve as a county committee member for a three-year term. He lives in in LAA3 and has been involved in production agriculture, growing a variety of commodity crops annually.

Hlinsky is the incumbent to the position and currently serves as vice chairman. He is willing to serve if elected. Write-in options are available.

To be eligible to vote in the elections, a person must:

• Be of legal voting age, have an interest in a farm or ranch, and meet one or more of the following: is eligible to vote in one's own right; is a partner of a general partnership; is a member of a joint venture; or is an authorized representative of a legal entity, such as a corporation, estate, trust, limited partnership or other business enterprise, excluding general partnership and joint ventures; a state, political subdivision of a state or any state agency (only the designated representative may cast a vote for the entity).

• Not of legal voting age, but supervises and conducts the farming operations of an entire farm.

• Participates or cooperates in an FSA program that is provided by law.

County committee election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters on Nov. 6. The last day to return completed ballots to the Douglas County FSA Office is Dec. 4.

For more information on eligibility to serve on FSA county committees, visit: www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.

For questions about the voting process, contact Steve Frericks at 320-763-3191.