Man sentenced in heroin overdose case

Mathias John Turbes III, 29, received 39 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a felony third-degree controlled substance crime — heroin possession in excess of 3 grams, which is about three-tenths of an ounce.

Turbes received credit for the 498 days he served in jail while his case proceeded, which reduces his prison time to about 22 months.

As part of a plea agreement, three other felony charges were dismissed — causing great bodily harm by distributing drugs, possessing more than 6 grams of heroin, and selling narcotics in a school zone.

The charges stem from an incident on June 11, 2016, when the Fergus Falls Police Department and an ambulance responded to a reported heroin overdose on Oak Street. A 19-year-old woman was found unconscious and not breathing. She was revived by responders using CPR and other life-saving procedures and taken Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls for recovery.

The West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force worked with the Fergus Falls Police Department in the overdose investigation, which led to the execution of multiple search warrants and arrests in Fergus Falls.

Authorities determined that the heroin that caused the overdose was purchased from Turbes at his residence on Lark Street in Alexandria, according to court documents.

On June 23, 2016, the Alexandria Police Department searched Turbes' residence and seized a felony amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia and items relating to the sale of narcotics. Turbes was taken into custody.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in the investigation and search warrant.