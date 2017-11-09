To help with the estimated $40,000 cost of the project, the Brandon History Center will host a fundraiser next week.

"We want to keep a good thing going," said Chris Korkowski, project manager and former board member of the Brandon History Center.

The fundraising event, which will take place at the auditorium at 105 Holmes Avenue, is set for Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. BBQs, hot dogs, chips and bars will be served during the event for a freewill offering. The evening includes a silent auction with many great items, said Korkowski, and entertainment will be provided by musician Bob Piotrowski and the Johari Tribe, who are tribal belly dancers.

The estimated cost of the kitchen remodel is $33,000 and the repairs to the gym walls is estimated to cost about $7,000, said Korkowski.

Several years ago, Brandon resident Joan Fjoslien donated $50,000 to the history center, with matching funds from the Minnesota Historical Society and community fundraisers, said Korkowski and board member Janet Nelson. That money paid for a new roof, furnace work and updating bathrooms to become handicapped accessible, among other projects on the aging building. Eventually, that money was all used up and the history center kept holding fundraisers to help with the upkeep of the building, knowing that the kitchen remodel and the gym walls needed work.

Korkowski said the history center gets space for free from the city, but then helps out when it comes to fundraisers and repairs.

In November 1985, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Whenever repairs or remodels need to be done, the city of Brandon has to get permission first. There is a lot of paperwork and the process can be quite lengthy, said Korkowski.

The city was finally granted permission to do the necessary work on the kitchen and walls of the gymnasium. Some of the work has already begun in the kitchen; the new floor has already been installed.

The Brandon Auditorium was built between 1935-36 and was a Depression-era project of the Works Progress Administration, which provided useful employment and innovative new buildings for public use.

The kitchen was in desperate need of an upgrade, said Korkowski, as the sink was original to the building. The sink, she added, will be included in the silent auction. The kitchen, according to Korkowski and Nelson, gets used frequently — for wedding receptions, annual fire department banquets, family reunions, waffle breakfasts and holiday parties, among others.

Because it is used so often, they said the building is worth repairing and updating.

"This is something, some place that Brandon has," she said. "It's unique and we want to make sure it keeps going."