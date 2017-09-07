Three-vehicle crash on Highway 29 backs up traffic

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash, which was reported at 3:18 p.m. According to the report, a Cadillac Deville was northbound on Highway 29 and slowed to make a left turn on County Road 14. A Mercury Mystique was northbound on Highway 29 behind the Cadillac and the driver was distracted by something inside the vehicle and did not notice the Cadillac was stopped and rear-ended it, according to the State Patrol report.

A Toyota Rav4 was southbound on Highway 29 at County Road 14 and it struck the Mercury Mystique before running off the roadway and rolling onto its side in the ditch, according to the report.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota, along with the drivers of the Mercury and the Cadillac, were all transported for treatment. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Assisting the State Patrol were the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Miltona Fire and Rescue, North Ambulance and the Parkers Prairie Ambulance.

The Echo Press will publish more information as it becomes available.