Rib fundraiser racks up donations for Harvey victims

Michelle Solwold, Knute Nelson administrator and vice president of the senior care facility, says Roger Peterson was the perfect person to ask for help cooking ribs for a free-will donation lunch for employees because of his long history in the restaurant business.

“He spent hours in the kitchen,” she said. “He was up at 6:30 this morning making sure everything was perfect. His smile for the last week has been amazing.”

Peterson stumbled into the restaurant business in 1965, after coming out of the Air Force.

“There were no jobs,” he said. “I went into the employment office and they said, Hey, we got something you might be interested in.’ There was a chef school starting in Fairmont, Minnesota, so I went down there.”

Peterson spent the next few decades at a variety of jobs, beginning at the Curtis Hotel in Minneapolis. At one point, he opened a restaurant in Alexandria, called Roger’s Steakhouse. He then went on to run three restaurants in South Dakota.

“Independents aren’t supposed to do millions, but we did over $5 million between three,” he recalled.

Eventually, Peterson and his wife moved back to Alexandria. Shortly after, his wife passed away. Peterson became ill himself and stepped away from cooking. However, he says he plans to return to it.

“I’m going to go back into it once I’m healed up a little bit,” he said. “I will cook, that’s what I’m going to do.”

The idea for the lunch came about after Solwold observed the devastation in the Houston area, especially in nursing homes.

“One of my friends is a nursing home administrator down in the Houston area,” she said. “One of her buildings was affected and had to be completely evacuated. They had to move everybody to other buildings.”

Knute Nelson is also holding a free-will donation bake sale, open to the public, from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, September 7, with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross.