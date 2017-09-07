Law Enforcement Blotter: Wednesday, September 6

Neighbor dispute, caller states neighbor has an illegal pool built into a hill, her dog was over in their yard, got in the pool and almost drowned, she is concerned about her kids, Farwell.

Harassment, male has been driving by this address and gas station attendant called her to say he was headed toward her house, unable to locate, Brandon.

Theft, theft of items from fishing boats, Alex.

Personal injury crash, two vehicles, multiple victims, Aldrich Rd NW/Co Rd 109 NW, Brandon.

Harassment, unwanted male pounding on her door, Brandon.

Check welfare of person, mother states son was sending suicidal texts to her today, transported to ER, Garfield.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, September 6

Suspicious person, male acting very strange in the lobby, comp states he has since left but is nervous he still might be around.

Suspicious activity, thinks there is an intruder, no signs of anyone, appeared to be mental health related.

Theft, comp took iPad to business to be fixed and now can’t get ahold of anyone.

Check welfare of person, student hasn't been to school yet this year.

Drug-related activity, issues with female bus passenger and drug paraphernalia.

Suspicious activity, caller says someone tampered with her car and it is leaking something, now she can't drive it.

Trespassing complaint, tenant was to be gone by Aug. 31, will not leave or move her things.

Property damage crash, Broadway St.

Attempted fraud/scam, phone calls.

Check welfare of person, Douglas County Social Services has reports that person one has been sending his ex-girlfriend suicidal texts, also has reports that parents are verbally abusive, ex told social services that she hasn’t been able to get ahold of person one since 2 p.m. yesterday.

Littering complaint, seal coating company blowing debris into the street.

Criminal damage to property.

Criminal damage to property, back window broken.

Harassment, keeps driving past his house slow and stops and sits there, caller says that the person doing it keep threatening to hurt him, unable to locate.

Hit and run, State Hwy 29 S.

Property damage crash, 50th Ave W.

Theft, bike.

Check welfare of person, received a call from grandmother that she got a text from her boyfriend that he was going to kill her.

Suspicious vehicle, Toyota with Texas plates drove through the park and the playground, occupants looked very suspicious, gone on arrival.

Check welfare of person, male intoxicated and has been drinking for days, he mentioned Saturday to enjoy his funeral, no means mentioned, he has called multiple times in the last 10 minutes, comp does not want to speak with him, says he is assaultive and combative person.

Child custody matter, comp wants to talk to officer about getting his daughter away from the grandmother, he has tried to make contact at the grandmother's house but they will not open the door for him, his daughter was not at school today and has been staying with grandma, comp will wait to see if daughter shows up for school tomorrow and pick her up from school.

Suspicious activity, comp stated a friend of his drove by his office and told him a truck with some kids in the back bed were fooling around outside, comp just wants to make sure nothing was damaged or stolen.

Fire, comp thinks she saw smoke coming from the Mexican restaurant.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.