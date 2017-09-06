B-E board will rethink school plans

Had the $38.75 million bond referendum passed, the school district would be looking at building a brand new K-12 facility on donated land in Brandon. The new school would have replaced the two current schools.

Brandon-Evansville School Board Chairman David Anderson said he doesn't know what is going to happen. He said the board members will reassess and look at what options are available.

"I know at this point, the board doesn't have a plan," he said. "We'll have to discuss it at the upcoming meeting."

Anderson also said it was "a little disappointing" to see all the "No" votes that came from Evansville, which would have lost its school had the referendum succeeded.

The Brandon facility, built in 1957, houses pre-kindergarten through third grade and ninth through 12th grades. At the Evansville school, built in 1917, are elementary students in grades four and five, along with middle school students in grades six through eight. Both schools have seen several renovation and expansion projects.

Brandon-Evansville Superintendent Dean Yocum, who was also disappointed with the outcome of the referendum, said the district will have to discuss a timeline as to when it will move forward.

"Over the next couple of months, we will be discussing the different options we have to address the facility and educational needs," Yocum said.

Paul Dorr, a consultant who was hired by the B-E CARE Committee (Citizens Acting for Responsible Education), a group who opposed the referendum, said his clients were resolved, well organized, unified and were led by "some very talented people."

"As well organized as they remain, the outside special interests trying to plunder these communities are going to have a hard go of it," said Dorr, in an emailed statement to the Echo Press. "I encourage the school board members to humble themselves a bit and restore some common sense."

Dorr's firm, Copperhead Consulting Services in Iowa, provides services in political and financial matters to roll back the cost and spending patterns of local government.

He said the resounding "no vote" with a large voter turnout should send a message to the Minnesota state legislature.

"That is, that the process of assessing the needs of school buildings for (school districts) and of the Minnesota Department of Education's process of reviewing and approving local school districts proposals are both broken," Dorr said.

The Brandon-Evansville School District had received a favorable review and comment from the state for its proposed new K-12 school.