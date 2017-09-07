Search
    Updated: One airlifted after crash near Brandon, five others injured

    By Beth Leipholtz on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:10 p.m.
    1 / 3
    One of the drivers in a two-vehicle crash near Brandon was airlifted by LifeLink III. The crash happened Wednesday evening at the intersection of County Road 109 and Aldrich Road. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)2 / 3
    Several law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 109 and Aldrich Road east of Brandon. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)3 / 3

    More information has been released about a two-vehicle crash near Brandon that injured six people Wednesday, including a driver who was airlifted to a hospital.

    A preliminary investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office indicates that a 1998 Chevy Lumina driven by Anthony Provost, 48, was westbound on Aldrich Road, and a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Michael Bakken, 34, was northbound on County Road 109. The intersection is marked with a yield sign for traffic on CR 109.

    Authorities said Bakken failed to yield and collided with Provost's vehicle, striking the Lumina in the rear driver's side door. The Lumina entered the northwest ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

    Two passengers in the Lumina, Shaynna Miller, 22, and Sophia Gragg, 10, were unrestrained and ejected from the car during the rollover, according to the sheriff's office.

    Bakken's vehicle also entered the northwest ditch and overturned, coming to rest upright.

    Miller was transported to Douglas County Hospital via North Ambulance. Provost was flown from the scene by Lifelink III. Their conditions are unknown.

    Other passengers in the Lumina, Amy Whelchel, 29, and both Sophia Gragg and Emily Gragg, 5, were also transported by ambulance to the Douglas County Hospital. They have been treated and released.

    Bakken was taken to the hospital via private party and his status is unknown.

    The crash, which happened at about 5:40 p.m., remains under investigation. Assisting on scene was North Ambulance of Alexandria, Lifelink III Air Ambulance Service, Brandon Fire Dept and First Responders, Garfield Fire Dept and First Responders.

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at Crossfit or at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
