A preliminary investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office indicates that a 1998 Chevy Lumina driven by Anthony Provost, 48, was westbound on Aldrich Road, and a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Michael Bakken, 34, was northbound on County Road 109. The intersection is marked with a yield sign for traffic on CR 109.

Authorities said Bakken failed to yield and collided with Provost's vehicle, striking the Lumina in the rear driver's side door. The Lumina entered the northwest ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

Two passengers in the Lumina, Shaynna Miller, 22, and Sophia Gragg, 10, were unrestrained and ejected from the car during the rollover, according to the sheriff's office.

Bakken's vehicle also entered the northwest ditch and overturned, coming to rest upright.

Miller was transported to Douglas County Hospital via North Ambulance. Provost was flown from the scene by Lifelink III. Their conditions are unknown.

Other passengers in the Lumina, Amy Whelchel, 29, and both Sophia Gragg and Emily Gragg, 5, were also transported by ambulance to the Douglas County Hospital. They have been treated and released.

Bakken was taken to the hospital via private party and his status is unknown.

The crash, which happened at about 5:40 p.m., remains under investigation. Assisting on scene was North Ambulance of Alexandria, Lifelink III Air Ambulance Service, Brandon Fire Dept and First Responders, Garfield Fire Dept and First Responders.