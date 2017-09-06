Shortly before 6 p.m., a two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Aldrich Road NW and County Road 109, east of Brandon.

According to scanner traffic, there were five people injured at the scene, including two children.

Scanner traffic indicated that the driver of one vehicle was transported to St. Cloud Hospital via LifeLink III helicopter. At least three other individuals, ages 29, 10 and 5, were transported by North Ambulance.

Also responding to the scene were the Brandon First Responders, the Brandon Fire Department, Garfield Fire and Rescue, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.