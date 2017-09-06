Search
    One airlifted after crash near Brandon, at least three others injured

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 7:10 p.m.
    One of the drivers in a two-vehicle crash near Brandon was airlifted by LifeLink III. The crash happened Wednesday evening at the intersection of County Road 109 and Lake Aldrich Court.
    Emergency responders were called to a crash near Brandon on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

    Shortly before 6 p.m., a two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Aldrich Road NW and County Road 109, east of Brandon.

    According to scanner traffic, there were five people injured at the scene, including two children.

    Scanner traffic indicated that the driver of one vehicle was transported to St. Cloud Hospital via LifeLink III helicopter. At least three other individuals, ages 29, 10 and 5, were transported by North Ambulance.

    Also responding to the scene were the Brandon First Responders, the Brandon Fire Department, Garfield Fire and Rescue, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

