Woman injured in rollover near Alexandria
A 22-year-old woman from Grand Forks, North Dakota was injured in a one-vehicle rollover near Alexandria Tuesday morning.
Lauren Jonelle Fielder was driving a 2015 Chevy Trax west on Interstate 94 near milepost 100 in LaGrand Township at about 11:50 a.m. when it left the road, went into the ditch and rolled multiple times, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Fielder, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by North Ambulance to the Douglas County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted with the crash.