Updated: Missing Alexandria teen found in Grant County

    Woman injured in rollover near Alexandria

    By Al Edenloff Today at 3:28 p.m.

    A 22-year-old woman from Grand Forks, North Dakota was injured in a one-vehicle rollover near Alexandria Tuesday morning.

    Lauren Jonelle Fielder was driving a 2015 Chevy Trax west on Interstate 94 near milepost 100 in LaGrand Township at about 11:50 a.m. when it left the road, went into the ditch and rolled multiple times, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

    Fielder, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by North Ambulance to the Douglas County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted with the crash.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
