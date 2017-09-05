Minnesota sheriff seeking predatory sex offender

Search
    By Forum News Service Today at 3:03 p.m.
    Timothy George Bungert

    SEBEKA, Minn. -- A predatory sex offender is being sought by the Wadena County Sheriff’s office in northwest Minnesota.

    The offender, Timothy George Bungert, 35, was last registered as living at Becker Avenue South in Sebeka.

    Bungert is  about 6-feet tall, weighing 214 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown/gray hair and a medium build.

    Bungert is currently on warrant status out of Wadena County for failure to register as a predatory offender.

    The sheriff’s office said  Bungert has a history of contacting girls, ages 12-14, on the Internet and engaging in sexual conversation. He has also attempted to arrange to meet for sexual contact with one victim, the sheriff’s office said.

    He was not known to victims. Anyone with any information regarding Bungert’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600. Callers may  remain anonymous.  Tips may also be submitted online at https://por.state.mn.us/OffenderDetails.aspx.

