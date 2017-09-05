Celebration set for start of organics recycling program
Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management will celebrate the official start of its organics
recycling program for businesses and commercial entities this Friday, September 8 with the unveiling of its organics recycling truck.
Several area businesses and schools have already received their special organics recycling carts to begin their program participation.
Residents are invited to stop by Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management's Recycling Center/Drop Off Area, located at 2115 Jefferson Street in Alexandria, to get an up-close look at the organics recycling truck. It will be wrapped until the big reveal on Friday, September 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.
An information table will be set up to learn more about how the program works and why it is important for the environment. On-site customer sign-ups are welcome. "Compost" pudding cake and coffee will be served.
For questions about composting, recycling, organic recycling, hazardous waste, or other solid waste issues, call 320-763-9340 or 1-800-972-6318 or online at www.dev.popedouglasrecycle.com.