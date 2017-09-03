CrossFit gym to hold fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims

“Our hearts go out to those suffering in the wake of the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey,” said Mike Powell, one of the owners of CrossFit Repo. “While we don't have the ability to head down there to lend a hand, we can certainly do our part to support those in need through fundraising.”

The workout will be one that is doable for anyone at any level of fitness, not just CrossFit athletes.

“In CrossFit, our training is infinitely scalable to meet each person at their fitness level and challenge them to get better,” Powell said.

CrossFit Repo is located at 602 22nd Ave W, Alexandria.