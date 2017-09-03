Minnesota Supreme Court to visit Alexandria

The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for a case at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, and hold a question-and-answer session with high school students expected to fill the 1,000-seat Performing Arts Center to witness the court hearings. After the initial event, the Supreme Court will meet with students over lunch and visit classrooms in the afternoon.

Students will observe the Minnesota Supreme Court hear arguments in the State of Minnesota, Respondent, vs. Erik John Heinonen, Appellant (Case No. A16-0229), according to Beau Berentson, director of communications and public affairs for the Minnesota Judicial Branch.

The defense in the case out of Sherburne County argues that statements made by the defendant, as well as a DNA sample taken by law enforcement, should not have been allowed as evidence. According to court records, Heinonen was arrested for unlawfully being in possession of a firearm.

The event at Alexandria Area High School will be the 46th in-school oral arguments for the Minnesota Supreme Court.

"This really aligns with our academy model as we're working to provide increasing numbers of authentic experiences for our students," Superintendent Julie Critz said in an interview. "There really is no more authentic way to provide opportunity for kids around law and the legal system than to have the Minnesota Supreme Court here."

The Minnesota Supreme Court will also hold a community dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 4, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event at Alexandria Area High School.

At the "Meet Your Court" dinner, the public is invited to meet and share a meal with the seven Supreme Court justices and local district court judges, as mentioned in a news release.

Berentson said in an email that the justices will be spread out in the room during dinner, giving people a chance to talk with them.

"My fellow justices and I are looking forward to our upcoming visit to Alexandria, and having the opportunity to engage with students and community members about our remarkable justice system in Minnesota," Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea said in a news release. "We know that this will be a great opportunity for hundreds of students to see their justice system up close."

The Supreme Court members will also deliver brief remarks during the dinner.

The $15 tickets to cover the meal cost can be purchased through a link in the event post on the school district website under "District News." Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling 320-763-3161. No tickets will be sold at the door and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available until Friday, Sept. 22.