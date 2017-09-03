Just a moment before, Addy had turned on the engines of the The Sandra Faye, a 1984 Bayliner 3855, and let them warm up before turning a few knobs. A buzzing sound filled the air as the engines took turns turning over and revving up.

The captain of the yacht, in the-soon-to-be floating home for him and his wife, was comfortable on his perch. With a laugh he plopped the bright white captain's hat on his head as he continued to explain the various equipment with which he has recently become familiar.

The recently retired Addy purchased The Sandra Faye in May.

The plan is for the Addy couple to travel down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico before following the Intercoastal Waterway up the Atlantic Ocean, back through the Great Lakes and home to Aurora, Minn. The route is called the American Great Loop and it will take the couple 12 to 14 months to complete.

Becky Addy works in the Virginia office for Edwards Oil and was at work while Edward was giving the tour of their yacht.

"To be with my husband on an adventure," she said of taking the adventure. "Ed has been an adventurer all his life. He likes to do things ordinary people might not have the opportunity of doing and to go places that most people may not always get to go to."

During his career, Edward worked all over the world, from Germany and Antarctica to Haiti and all over the United States.

"I have not been able to go to any of these places with him," Becky continued. "He wanted us to be able to do an adventure together."

While dreaming up their new adventure, living on a boat wasn't their only option. Buying a RV and driving across the southern U.S. or biking across Louisiana were also discussed. But with The Sandra Faye purchased, their minds were made up.

They would yacht.

The Addys just celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. "8-28-82," recited Edward, "It is an easy date to remember."

Before retiring he was a computer and communications consultant. Putting these skills to use he has created a website for The Sandra Faye. From there, landlubbers can watch the progression of their trip through boat cameras, charts, a captain's log and early released chapters of their book.

To finance this excision, Addy has begun writing a book to document their adventure. The interested public can purchase the ability to become virtual crew members to gain full access to the boat. Each month, Addy will write a new chapter and publish an e-book at the finish of the voyage, which can all be found at www.thesandrafaye.us.

Addy describes the trip as his "Tom Sawyer" experience and thinks kids will find it interesting and relatable. He is planning on contacting local school districts to see if they would be interested in forming a type of distance-learning experience.

"Do you know what boat means?" Addy quipped while seated at the cabin's table. "Break Out Another Thousand," he said with a wry laugh. Edward and Becky made an agreement that they would not begin their trip until they had a cushion in the bank. "You don't want to have engine troubles and get stranded somewhere. We need a safe amount before we will start."

The Addys are hoping to create this cushion by advanced sales of the e-book and virtual crew purchases. If all goes according to plan, they will begin their trip in the upcoming weeks.

"We can leave until Sept. 15," he explained. "If we are not gone by the 16th, then the boat will be up on blocks until next season."

There is a balancing act while planning when to start their trip. They have to consider the weather in the northern as well as southern parts of the U.S. In the north, there are dropping temperatures while the south is finishing with hurricane season. So they decided on leaving mid-August to mid-September.

"The hardest part will be the first two weeks," said Addy as he explained that later in the year the weather and conditions on Lake Superior and Lake Michigan become more unpredictable. "You don't want to be on these lakes in November when the gales are intense. We could end up stuck in a marina for two weeks, delaying the whole trip."

Addy has already invested in some repairs and updating of safety equipment on the 30-plus-year-old craft. The impeller in an engine was replaced and he suspects the one in the generator will soon need to be changed. An Automatic Identification System (AIS) and radar will both be installed and the two- person crew have taken CPR and First Aid classes. Edward is already a licensed radio operator and licensed by the FCC to work on aquatic vehicle communications.

Addy gave a tour of the yacht and showed off the two bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchenette before climbing up to the Flybridge. With the bimini top, there is shade and windows to open for a cross breeze.

"In the boat there is very limited space," said Becky. "We will have to get use to not having so much. We will have to be resourceful." That being said, the couple seems pleased to begin their adventure.

Although Addy is looking forward to the whole experience, when asked what he was most excited for he rattled off his list. "I am looking forward to peace and quiet, spending time with my wife, meeting people along the way and tasting all different kinds of food."

Becky agreed with Edward's list adding, "The best thing I would like about this trip is not being in the cold of the Minnesota winter. However, I do like the seasons we have in Minnesota. The winters are generally however, too long for me. I enjoy the warmer weather."

When The Sandra Faye returns, the couple will have a boat full of stories to tell, and Edward's captain's hat — which is still bright white — may look a little well-worn.