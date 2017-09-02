Two drivers injured in I-94 crashes in Douglas County

A crash about 8:25 p.m. sent a Minot, North Dakota, woman to Douglas County Hospital.

Noelle Stillabower, 26, was injured in a three-car crash in the eastbound lane of the construction zone near Evansville. Stillabower's Honda Accord was stopped during a traffic backup when a Hyundai Sonata driven by Zoe Kulzer, 18, of Savage, hit the Accord, pushing the Accord into another car.

Kulzer and the other driver, Sherrie Ancheta of Winnipeg, Canada, were not injured.

About 6 p.m., Abigail Wylder, 25, of Horace, North Dakota, was slowing in the westbound lane of I-94 near Alexandria when her Ford Focus was rear-ended by a Honda Accent driven by Abigail Waylander, 27, of Horace, South Dakota.

Wylder was taken to Douglas County Hospital. Waylander was not injured.