Friday prayer vigil planned for missing teen

Last week, an anonymous donor upped the reward amount for finding Jasmine.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, a citizen, who wished to remain anonymous, added $5,000 to the $2,000 already donated as a reward for the safe return of the 15-year-old girl for a total of $7,000.

Investigators continue to ask the public to search their properties and surrounding areas for anything that is out of place or unusual.

Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels said the investigative team is working hard and pursuing every lead to determine what happened and why Jasmine Block disappeared.

"Jasmine's family, friends and community desperately want her safe return," Wyffels said in a news release Friday afternoon.

If anyone has information regarding this case, there are a variety of ways to report in, including options for those who wish to remain anonymous:

• Call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.

• Reply to a post on the department's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Alexandria-Police-Department-Alexandria-MN-155988894240....

• Send a private message via Facebook Messenger.

• Send an email to reward@alexandriapolice.com.

"No information is too insignificant," said Wyffels. "It may be the piece we need to find Jasmine."

About Jasmine

Jasmine is described as white with a tan complexion, 5-foot-1, 110 lbs, with brown curly hair. According to fliers, she has a recent bruise near the right side of her ribcage, scars on her left arm, a scar on her left ankle and a mole on her left cheek. She was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants and a top.

Jasmine's cell phone was left behind, according to her mother.

An alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension states that Jasmine has cognitive disabilities that make her vulnerable, which has authorities concerned for her welfare.