Date changed for Lake Winona meeting

A story in the Aug. 25 issue, "A solution nobody wants to pay for," referred to the meeting. Also, the district's board of directors wrote about the meeting in a commentary in the Sept. 1 issue, "State shouldn't force upgrades on Lake Winona."

The district is seeking input from area residents and business owners about the district's plan to submit a variance to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which is requiring the district's sewer treatment plant to meet more restrictive phosphorus limits by installing an additional treatment process that would remove about 99 percent of the phosphorus.

Right now, the plant, which discharges into Lake Winona, is removing about 97 percent of the phosphorus.

The district estimates the upgrade would cost between $11 million to $14 million.