Hygiene items, words of hope being collected for Texas

Those items include hand sanitizer, shampoo, toilet paper and anything relating to personal hygiene, volunteer Sandy Mateer said.

More toys and coloring books for children are also needed.

Volunteers are still trying to find a way to transport all the donations to Texas, but several businesses are considering a plan to donate the needed service, Mateer said.

After Mateer mentioned personal hygiene, a truck from Douglas Machine arrived with three pallets of Irish Spring soap that were unloaded with a forklift.

Wanda Spieker, director of housekeeping at Lake Geneva Christian Center, brought boxes of items left in their lost and found that were not claimed.

Spieker said that they save items for a period of time, but when items are not claimed they need to donate them. After hearing about the collections at the Runestone Community Center over the radio, she knew exactly what to do.

Among the volunteers and donors, a 7-year-old girl started an effort to write and draw inspirational messages on pieces of cardboard to place in the boxes for Hurricane Harvey victims.

They try to put an inspirational message in every box, Mateer said.

Tastefully Simple and 3M donated boxes to package donations and 3M also donated packing tape, cleaning supplies and self-adhering wrap to the Runestone Community Center.

David Kent, manufacturing product manager, at 3M in Alexandria, said in an email that the company has partnered with the American Red Cross to match employees' monetary donations for the relief efforts and expects to donate $375,000 in addition to 3M products like reflective tape, masks and insect repellent.