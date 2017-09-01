Minnesota adds security for those who feel terrified

That's where a statewide address confidentiality program called "Safe at Home" can help.

Administered locally through Someplace Safe, the program is entering its 11th year of helping domestic violence survivors — women and men — go about their daily lives without the risk of abusers discovering their actual address. Under the program, a survivor's mail will go to a Safe at Home address and then is forwarded to her actual address.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon stopped by Someplace Safe in Alexandria on Wednesday to see how the program is going. He talked with Someplace Safe advocates Susan Keehn, Connie Strobel, Janel Toppari and volunteer Mary Nortman.

Simon said it was important to him to meet face-to-face with those who are directly involved in secretary of state programs. "I don't like to sit in the bubble of St. Paul," said Simon, who plans to travel to all 87 counties this year. "I want to meet with our partners, whether it's about Safe at Home, or our election or business services."

Simon shared two points with the Someplace Safe workers.

First, Safe at Home is not a "one-size-fits-all" program. He said it might not work for all survivors and shouldn't be pushed on those who don't want it. He added that it's an effective program.

"We're providing security for people who are going through the worst times of their lives," he said.

Last year, the program passed a "bittersweet" milestone, Simon added. For the first time, more than 2,000 people in Minnesota were using the program. "How sad is it that so many people need this remedy?" he asked.

Simon's second point was that the security of the program is the state's No. 1 priority. Addresses are maintained under strict confidentiality. The data is stored in a computer that's not connected to a network or vulnerable to hackers. The state office that has the information is in a secret location that is often changed.

Someplace Safe staff were heartened to hear about the strict security measures.

"In the technological age we live in, having this information so it can't be hacked is very important," said Strobel.

Keehn told Simon that she's grateful for the Safe at Home program. "It's such a good option to have for someone who is terrified," she said.

Toppari appreciated the fact that Minnesota's program requires both private and public entities to accept a participant's Safe at Home address.

"That makes sense," she said, "because just one slip-up somewhere and it's over."

Simon noted that Minnesota has been a leader in the program. It was the third state to adopt it and now more than 30 states are involved. He added that more education is needed to make people aware of the program.

Domestic violence trends

Simon asked the Someplace Safe advocates if they've been noticing any recent trends.

Keehn said she's noticed the level of domestic violence in the county is getting more lethal. She said there are more strangulation incidents than there were five or six years ago.

Simon said this mirrors what he's heard in other communities, which is one of the reasons he supported legislation that carves out stronger penalties for strangulation assaults.

Strobel expressed frustration with the legal system that allows abusers who are initially charged with strangulation to plead to lower assault level crimes.

Another "huge" trend, said the Someplace Safe advocates, is in social media. Abusers are stalking their victims using Facebook, texting and tracking victims down through the Internet. These days, survivors of domestic abuse almost need a cyber expert to help keep them safe.

When Simon asked what other things survivors need, the Someplace Safe advocates listed affordable housing, more flexible public transportation options, childcare and legal services.

Simon ended his visit by asking the advocates why they decided to pursue a career of helping victims of violence. They told him they liked helping people.

"For those of us in this field, this is rewarding work," Toppari said. "There are days when it can be stressful, but it is rewarding."

About Safe at Home

Participants in the program use a P.O. Box as their legal address for all purposes, such as paying bills, filing taxes, legal services, among many others. First-class mail sent to the P.O. Box is then forwarded to the participant's physical address by the Secretary of State's Office.

The program partners with organizations all around the state, including Someplace Safe in Douglas County, to work with people who wish to enroll. Application assistants, employed by these organizations, are specially trained by Safe at Home to assist those who wish to join. It has enrolled more than 6,300 people since 2007. There are more than 250 trained application assistants throughout Minnesota, covering every county in the state.

For more information, contact Someplace Safe in Alexandria at 320-762-1995.