Wi-Fi on buses to give students more homework time

When school starts Tuesday, Alexandria Public Schools will unveil its newest district-wide study tool - Internet access on school and activity buses. The project, which was piloted last year with sports and activities buses, aims to provide students with a little more study time.

"We have kids that ride a bus home for 20 minutes, a half-hour, an hour. But that's time you can be utilizing before and after school to be working on stuff, so when you get home you can actually be using that time to be doing more family-oriented things," said Lukas Gotto, the Technology Integration Specialist and former social studies teacher at Discovery Middle School. "Everyone's so busy. Any extra time you can fit in there is important."

To put things in perspective, according to Transportation Services Supervisor Mike Wencl, the Alexandria School District will have 54 route buses on the road this year, collectively driving more than 200 hours a day. As for students on board? Upwards of 3,500 a day.

Gotto, who is a middle school football, basketball and baseball coach, got to experience the piloting of the project firsthand with his athletes last year.

"It's fun and exciting, just like getting a new phone... but after that honeymoon period wore off- which was pretty quick, a few rides - then you really start to see that engagement and that time management," explained Gotto. "Like, 'Oh, I'm already on the bus sitting here. I might as well do all my homework.' The kids got really good at utilizing their time well."

One of the students that made use of the Wi-Fi during the pilot period last year was Eric Welle, a recently graduated Alexandria Area High School Senior.

"I used the Wi-Fi with my Chromebook when traveling to swim meets. It was beneficial because not only could I work on my homework, I could access the Internet to get help with something I was stuck on, or do some research if I was working on a paper," said Welle.

In implementing the Wi-Fi, the district also hopes to alleviate some of the stress that often accompanies sports and activities seasons for students. Gotto, as a former teacher, has seen some of the effects of crazy student schedules in the classroom.

"It's really cool to have students do multiple activities and multiple sports. I do believe the more things they can do the better, but then again where do you fit in your academics? It can be overwhelming trying to balance it all, especially as a student," he said. "They're students over athletes."

As for new gadgets parents and students can expect to see in the classroom this school year? Gotto said other tools incorporated into teaching curriculums will include 360-degree cameras, virtual reality headsets, and drones.

Needless to say, if you're a reader thinking that school is much different today than it once was, you're right.

"It's way more 'new age' than it used to be," said Gotto with a chuckle. "Why would we be showing them outdated ways if we could be teaching them something new? The student engagement is going to jump."

Gotto said parent and community informational meetings are likely to occur in the near future to introduce the public to these new classroom technology tools.