Cherry Street Books to present portrayal of Walt Whitman tonight
Cherry Street Books in Alexandria will offer a unique, free event at 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, August 31.
Leaves of Grass – Illuminated is a one-man theatrical performance by Twin Cities actor, Patrick Scully, who summons the spirit of America’s great poet, Walt Whitman. The performance reveals Whitman’s many sides; from the furtive to the fierce -- defying censors and getting banned in Boston.
Whitman (1819–1892) is an artist for 2017, a poet who loved America and used his writing to strategically transform what he believed needed to be changed.Leaves of Grass – Illuminated reflects Whitman’s utopian dreams and his 19th century tribulations. It focuses on relationships between men and the forces that seek to deny them.It pulls from history, art, literature, even opera, and presents aspects of Whitman’s life, times and work that are still relevant today. The show is the product of more than 10 years of research and development by Scully.A large cast version of it opened in Minneapolis to critical acclaim in 2014. Scully revised that version into a one-man show during a residency at Florida State University in 2015, and premiered Leaves of Grass – Illuminated in New York City and Minneapolis in 2016. During 2017 and 2018, he is touring the performance to 24 smaller communities in Minnesota with support from Legacy Funds provided by the Minnesota State Arts Board.