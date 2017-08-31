Whitman (1819–1892) is an artist for 2017, a poet who loved America and used his writing to strategically transform what he believed needed to be changed.reflects Whitman’s utopian dreams and his 19th century tribulations. It focuses on relationships between men and the forces that seek to deny them.It pulls from history, art, literature, even opera, and presents aspects of Whitman’s life, times and work that are still relevant today. The show is the product of more than 10 years of research and development by Scully.A large cast version of it opened in Minneapolis to critical acclaim in 2014. Scully revised that version into a one-man show during a residency at Florida State University in 2015, and premieredin New York City and Minneapolis in 2016. During 2017 and 2018, he is touring the performance to 24 smaller communities in Minnesota with support from Legacy Funds provided by the Minnesota State Arts Board.