Meet the new Pet of the Week: Peeka (w/video)

Peeka is a 9 to 10 year old terrier mix.

The LAHS says, "Peeka is a beautiful and calm dog ready to find a retirement home! She is a sweet girl who has been very quiet, too."

If you are interested in adopting Peeka call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.