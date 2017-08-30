Updated: Brandon-Evansville school referendum fails

Wednesday’s referendum vote was defeated by a vote of 1,281 to 500.

There were a total of 965 votes cast in Precinct 1 in Brandon with 585 no votes and 380 yes votes. In Precinct 2 in Evansville, there were 612 no votes and 89 yes votes. There were 115 absentee ballots districtwide with 84 no votes and 31 yes votes.

“The outcome of today’s vote was not what we were hoping see,” said B-E Superintendent Dean Yocum. “We will evaluate our options and decide how to move forward as a district to address our facility and educational needs for the future.”

The school would have been built in Brandon on land donated by Brandon farmer Wayne Lund. Lund donated the 20 acres of land between County Roads 7 and 16 just north of the existing high school in May.

The new school would have replaced the two current schools - the Brandon school, which was built in 1957 and the Evansville school, which was built in 1917. Both schools have undergone several renovation and additions.

In a statement, Don LeSage, the liaison for the B-E CARE Committee, (Citizens Acting for Responsible Education), a group opposed to the referendum, thanked the group’s supporters and the voters who came out and defeated the referendum.

“The large voter turnout and high number of no votes really show that our community is still united,” LeSage said. “That was the goal of B-E CARE from the start, to stop the division, inform voters and get people out to vote.”

He said the group looks forward to working together with the school board to find a workable solutions that fit the needs of the students and the community members who support them.

“We will be glad to support common-sense solutions, which involve local input.”

The results will not be official until the school board members canvass the votes. That will take place Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m., at the Evansville Senior Center.

Erin Okerlund with the B-E Informed committee, the group in favor of the new school, said in a statement to the Echo Press, “Thank you to all Brandon-Evansville School District residents who came out to vote. No matter what your personal vote was, the need for a long-term solution can no longer be ignored. The B-E Informed (Vote Yes!) committee looks forward to the school board’s discussion on September 18th on how to move forward. The community and district will continue to work together to address issues of expanding early childhood programs, increased need for child care, facility needs, security and safety, accessibility of buildings and inefficiency of the two-site model.”

Okerlund also extended a thank you to the B-E Informed committee members and supporters for “getting factual information out to our community members.