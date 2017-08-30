Search
    Man dies in farming accident in northern Minn.

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:06 p.m.

    GRYGLA, Minn. -- A Grygla man was found dead Tuesday, Aug. 29, after a farming accident, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

    Ralph S. Lee, 80, had been cleaning the box of a farm truck used for hauling small grain when he became trapped in the truck’s chute and died, according to a news release. Deputies received a 911 call reporting Lee’s death at about 10:11 a.m. Tuesday and responded to the scene at the 43000 block of Moose River Road in Northwood Township, in the far northwest portion of Beltrami County.

    The Beltrami County Coroner’s office completed an autopsy Wednesday and determined that Lee’s death was accidental.

