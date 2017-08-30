Donald Hilligoss, 60, of Cohasset, was traveling westbound on Highway 37 on a 2007 Harley Davidson Touring Street Glide when a 2011 Hyundai Sonata being driven eastbound on Highway 37 by Niomi C. Boulanger, 19, of Eveleth, turned left in front of him in an attempt to go northbound on County Road 7, according to a Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) report.

Hilligoss was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth for life-threatening injuries and later died. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of impact, according to the report.

Hilligoss II was owner of Ranger GM in Hibbing, Grand Rapids GM and Mike Motors of Minnesota based in Ely, and part-owner of Ford of Hibbing.

“He was the hardest working businessman,” said his father, Don Hilligoss. “He put in 60 to 70 hours per week on average, and was supported by 160 employees at his four dealerships.”

Boulanger was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag deployed in her car.

Alcohol was not involved and road conditions were dry at the time, according to the report.

MSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Neil Dickenson said Wednesday the incident is under investigation. Charges are pending, as further investigation is needed, he added.