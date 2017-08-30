Governor taps Minnesota Guard chief of staff as new leader

He found that leader in Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, he announced Wednesday, Aug. 30. Jensen has been Nash's chief of staff for the past six years, reports to him as the commanding general of the Guard's 34th Red Bull Infantry Division and served with him in Bosnia and Iraq. Jensen will serve as the adjutant general of the Guard for the next seven years.

The close working relationship between Nash and Jensen — and clear admiration the two men displayed at the state Capitol announcement — will make it a seamless transition from one major-general to the next, they said.

"Everything that we've worked on as an organization, I've had a part of," Jensen said Wednesday. The leadership will continue, he said, to focus on readiness, recruiting diverse troops and maintaining and expanding the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon support for Army and Air National Guard members.

While the announcement of Jensen as his replacement was a joyous occasion for Nash, who has led the 13,000-member Minnesota National Guard since 2010, it was also emotional. Nash's leadership will come to an end in October, after his one-year federal reprieve from mandated retirement expires.

"I'm proud of each of every one our brave citizen soldiers and airmen," Nash said, interrupting his remarks on occasion with sniffles and sighs. "I leave this cabinet position knowing full well that our Minnesota National Guard and the entire state has contributed greatly in a period of history that will be looked back upon as a remarkably important time. ... We were always ready, always there."

He said Jensen was a "true professional" and "unparalleled" leadership skills.

"I am confident that he will lead our National Guard and Air National Guard with a steady hand through the uncertain times that lie ahead," Nash said.

In recent decades, Guard members have been increasingly relied upon not only for domestic crises — including floods and national disasters — but also trouble spots around the world, requiring new levels of readiness.

At the same time, the Minnesota National Guard has stressed recruiting and promoting more diverse leadership — among the finalists for the adjutant general position were the first African-American member to achieve one-star rank and the first first woman in the rank of brigadier general in the Minnesota Army National Guard, and Minnesota National Guard's first female general when she was promoted last year.

Diversity, concerns about transgender orders

Jensen said there is more work to be done on that front.

"We are always looking to mirror our community," Jensen said. "We are working tirelessly on that effort. ... I would say, no, we are not diverse enough.

"We are seeking all types of people to serve in our organization. We are a very open organization. We are a very tolerant and a very inclusive organization, and we will continue to be that way going forward," he said.

Jensen said that under his leadership, the Minnesota National Guard will continue to follow the regulations and policies set at the national level but expressed some concerns about the shifts in policies on transgender troops.

"I have concerns as we appear to have one policy and we might be moving toward a different policy. ... I truly believe that service should be open to everyone," Jensen said.

In a series of tweets last month, President Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender members of the military, saying their presence would cost too much in money and disruption. The announcement was a reversal of Obama-era policies.

Last week, the president's staff followed up with an official memo on the ban. But on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the current policy of permitting people who are transgender to serve will continue while the issue is studied by a panel.

"Our focus must always be on what is best for the military's combat effectiveness leading to victory on the battlefield. To that end, I will establish a panel of experts serving within the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to provide advice and recommendations on the implementation of the president's direction," Mattis said. "In the interim, current policy with respect to currently serving members will remain in place."

Jensen said there are members of the Minnesota National Guard who have self-identified as transgender.

"We have supported them, and we will continue to support them going forward," he said.

Guard career not planned

Jensen, who has risen through the National Guard for nearly 30 years, did not set out to have a career in the military.

"Like a lot of soldiers and airmen, I initially enlisted for the education benefits. I was a college student," he said. But he realized the Guard offered him the chance to work with "the best our nation has to offer."

And he had found his home, receiving his commission in 1989 through officer candidate school, serving in Kuwait, Bosnia and Iraq, working in the headquarters in the Iowa Army National Guard and the Minnesota Army National Guard.

"One day you wake up and you look back and you say, 'My gosh, I've been part of the ... National Guard for more than half my life,'" he said. "But one of the best decisions I've ever made in my life was enlisting."

A Council Bluffs, Iowa, native who now lives in Apple Valley, Jensen went through a similar process with Minnesota.

"We moved to Minnesota for what we thought was going to be a two-year assignment," he said. "That was 15 years ago."

