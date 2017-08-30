Alexandria woman helps out in Houston

More than a year ago, she was in Shreveport, Louisiana, helping with the after effects of massive floods.

Now she is in Texas, helping those who have been hit by Hurricane Harvey. More than 30 inches of rain has fallen on parts of Houston since last Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Some 30,000 residents of the nation's fourth-largest city were expected to be left temporarily homeless by Harvey, which became the most powerful hurricane to strike Texas in more than 50 years when it came ashore on Friday near Corpus Christi, about 220 miles south of Houston, Reuters news agency reported.

Bolinger was deployed to Texas last week to work in Red Cross shelters, according to Bonnie Braun, the preparedness educator with the Alexandria Community Team of the North Central Chapter of the American Red Cross, the same team Bolinger works with.

Braun said Bolinger will be in Texas for a couple of weeks. She was assigned to League City, which is in the Houston area.

In an email from Bolinger to Braun, she said that she was at a church and that there were lots of people to feed and make space for to sleep.

"We are unable to leave town," Bolinger wrote in her email. "We are an island surrounded by water. Bridge collapsed into another highway. Heavy rain tonight. Not much sleep."

Bolinger also told Braun there were about 475 people at the church and that another 200 would go to the high school.

The Echo Press is planning to do a followup story with Bolinger when she returns from Texas.