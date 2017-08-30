Law Enforcement Blotter: Tuesday, August 29

Gas leak, comp could smell possibly natural gas in the area as he drove through, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, small green car has been parked occupied in the area on Co Rd 30 many times recently, car is back again today, unable to locate.

Theft, theft of door mat, Brandon.

Suspicious activity, caller had to evict a renter and the renter is supposed to be out by today, caller said that this person may have just driven through her yard, Brandon.

911 hangup, unable to contact, Nelson.

Threats, Alex.

911 hangup, a male wanted to know what could be done about terroristic threats, he hung up after being asked for the address, Evansville.

Fraud, some money taken out of his mother's account by an internet scam, Alex.

Fire, passerby could see flames in basement, Alex.

Suspicious activity, very tall man with British accent is knocking on doors trying to sell educational books, unable to locate, Miltona.

Theft, stolen debit card.

Check welfare of person, comp has not been able to get in touch with his wife for three hours, not answering phone, made contact with person one, everything fine, Osakis.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, August 29

Fight/assault, three or four people fighting in the church parking lot, person one and three stated that they were training for MMA.

Suspicious activity, comp states a male stopped him in the middle of the streets this morning and confronted him about his kids being disrespectful.

Property damage crash, State Hwy 29 S.

Suspicious activity, comp states a vehicle occupied by a male and female looked like they were scoping out comp’s truck or place, comp is headed to work now and is uneasy about it, person one practicing for her driver's test later today.

Assault, states male slapped her phone then went dead, out of service message on redial.

Check welfare of person, comp states her niece has been dealing with drugs and depression, she hasn't heard from her this week and she hasn't shown up for work, comp is also concerned that parties who she stays with are weird about letting her leave, no contact made.

Suspicious person, male acting very strange, unwilling to speak with officer, no criminal reason to detain him.

Hit and run, 15th Ave E/Jefferson St.

Suspicious activity, reporting a young girl with two boys, looks like missing girl, made contact with juveniles, female not female of interest.

Suspicious activity, discovered a male sleeping in one of the apartments, male woke up and fled on foot, advised to change locks and contact if individual returns.

Theft, DVD player from vehicle.

Child custody matter, comp wanting it documented that he has not seen his daughter since July 4 and that he is supposed to see her three hours a week.

Violation of court order, ex is violating order by randomly texting non-custody related dialog to her.

Fight/assault, comp states a female attacked her while she was checking on her friends cats, states it was all because of a feud over laundry detergent.

Public assist, person one using Plenty of Fish app stated somebody was demanding he send them money, advised of scam and to block all numbers and stop speaking with this party, he is not out any money.

Public assist, has prescription meds for his daughter but mother won't tell him where daughter is.

Suspicious activity, homeless man at park for last three days, has been talking to teens.

Public assist, has questions regarding getting help for a friend that is threatening to harm himself.

Public assist, comp would like an officer out to talk to his son regarding some suicidal thoughts and threats he's made today.

Suspicious person, male party was looking through car in the lot.

Juvenile trouble, 16-year-old daughter left on foot to go stay with a friend after mother told her no.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.