Big project to begin at Lake Osakis access

The project includes the addition of an aquatic invasive species boat inspection and cleaning area, and new bituminous surfacing for the parking lot. The design also will provide better stormwater management, improve traffic flow, and enhance accessibility, according to the department.

In addition, shoreline restoration work will stabilize some minor bank erosion and a native prairie buffer planting will be installed to filter runoff. The access will remain closed until the project is completed, which should take about three weeks, said natural resource leaders.

"We apologize for any inconvenience boaters may experience," said Tim Edgeton, parks and trails area supervisor for the department in an e-mail. "There's really no ideal time for doing this kind of access rehabilitation. The fall works best for us because water levels are lowest and we avoid the busy summer season."

A 6,000-acre water body popular with anglers and boaters, Lake Osakis has two other public water accesses that will remain available during the closure. The "Miller Bay" access, administered by the Department of Natural Resources, is located on the southwest shore of Lake Osakis in Douglas County. Todd County administers the "Battle Point" access on the northwest shore in Todd County.

Both sites have concrete plank ramps with boarding docks. The Miller Bay site has parking for 12 car/trailer units and the Battle Point site has space for 24 units. When finished, the Osakis access will include 26 boat/trailer parking stalls and an additional eight single-vehicle parking spaces.

The access re-development is being paid for with $250,000 from the Game and Fish Fund, with federal aid through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.