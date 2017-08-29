The community center is serving as the donation headquarters for the next five days, as residents of Houston are experiencing catastrophic levels of flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Sandy Mateer is leading the organization and volunteer efforts.

“The community did it 11 years ago with Katrina,” she said. “We just got the same idea, that we have to do it again. It’s just the fact that God says you’ve got to help your neighbor. This is what we can do to help.”

Items needed for donation include clothes for all ages, health and beauty products, shoes, blankets, pillows and more.

“We’re still looking for someone to donate some semi trucks to haul it all down,” Mateer said.

Donations will be accepted through Sunday afternoon. They can be dropped off during Runestone Community Center hours, which are 7 a.m. through 10 p.m.

If possible, donations should be sorted into categories and placed in separate bags or boxes. However, bags of miscellaneous items are also accepted and will be sorted later.

Cash donations can be made to the Red Cross. U.S. Bank ATMs will also allow customers to make donations to the Red Cross.

Mateer also says that more volunteers are always appreciated. To volunteer, go to the RCC during business hours and ask to speak with the donation organizer.