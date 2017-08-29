Law Enforcement Blotter: Monday, August 28

Attempted fraud/scam, comp reporting phone and computer fraud, Alex.

Check welfare of person, comp is at daycare provider's with another mom and they are getting no answer at the door, no vehicle in the garage and house was secure, comp and person one called stating she had the day off and a few clients forgot, Alex.

Suspicious activity, man on bike, it looks like he is taking pictures of the neighbor's property, said he was taking photos of nature, Nelson.

Property damage crash, Sanstead St E, Garfield.

Public assist, comp has questions regarding side-by-side operation on county roads.

Child custody matter, juvenile didn't want to go with mom because she makes her do chores, juvenile was informed that she will have to go with mom, Garfield.

Public assist, assistance with alarm, Evansville.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, August 28

Suspicious activity, comp reporting someone pounding on the front door, unsure if someone is in the house or not, unable to locate.

Prowler, comp chased male away from his neighbor's house, person was sneaking around, unable to locate.

Intoxicated male, will not leave the bar.

Suspicious activity, comp thinks he hears someone trying to break into his house.

Harassment, comp is being harassed by a male, comp was informed he was hanging around the apartments again yesterday.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Suspicious activity, male has been aggressively bothering comp.

Public assist, comp wishing to recant a statement regarding a domestic.

Child custody matter, comp would like to report an incident.

Suspicious activity, reporting an older woman was in the store requesting money, claimed her boyfriend pulled out her hair.

Public assist, wishes to speak with officer.

Property damage crash, Dakota St/State Hwy 29 S.

Suspicious activity, someone is using her phone number and leaving messages on various voicemails.

Personal injury crash, pedestrian and vehicle, 30th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Property damage crash, minor, N Nokomis St.

Juvenile trouble, comp states five males and two females are smoking, throwing rocks and flipping motorists off, causing a disturbance, spoke with three male parties who stated they had only been there for a couple of minutes and that a group of kids left a few minutes prior, unable to locate.

Suspicious vehicle, jail staff reporting a white Taurus has been left in employee parking lot for over two weeks.

Suspicious activity, caller stated she was supposed to call if she sees person one.

Gas leak, digging and hit gas line.

Juvenile trouble, comp's kids said some juvenile males were outside his home flashing gang signs.

Theft, Ray Ban sunglasses taken out of vehicle.

Theft, black/white letters set on top of gas pump and now missing.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting he got a help call on his two-way radio but doesn't know where the person is.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.