Film illustrates different style of school success

The documentary, which was shown for free to the public Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Alexandria Area High School, focuses on the need for creativity and innovation in the world of education.

The ideas from the film go hand-in-hand with the philosophies of Butterfly Hill Nature Preschool in Alexandria, says director Kristen Peterson, who attended the film screening. Butterfly Hill focuses on project-based learning, meaning that students are given the freedom to learn through creating.

"To watch the movie and then watch the people here be so excited about project-based learning and about how we need to raise up a generation of kids who are creative and collaborative and have those soft skills, it just warms my heart," Peterson said. "That's what I want for my children."

Stephanie Mulder, a substitute teacher in the district, also sees these ideas at play in the elementary school level.

"There's a lot of turn and talk, which is when students turn and discuss with a partner," she said. "They really are autonomous in there. Even at second grade, you give them an idea and let them run it, and you really do see the leaders and the followers."

While the film highlighted student perspectives and learning methods, it also focused on how teaching is changing in today's world.

"It was kind of inspiring as an instructor to reflect and look at what I can do better in a classroom to foster those skills and independence in allowing students to figure things out instead of just drilling it in and telling them," said Jay Sieling, a communications instructor at Alexandria Technical and Community College.

The documentary mainly follows a school in California called High Tech High, which blends subject matters together and allows students to learn through projects rather than traditional testing.

"To see the collaboration of physics side-by-side with humanities, history, literature, art and bringing it all together with the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, math), it's fascinating," Sieling said.

Peterson says she hopes the Alexandria area can continue to focus on how education is evolving and be open to new ideas in learning, since future graduates will enter a workforce that is much different than the current one.

"It's about so much more than academic skills and sitting at a desk listening and having good behaviors in class," Peterson said. "We need to focus more on how we can raise kids to be able to function in the world — this technology-driven, creative world that is upon them when they graduate."